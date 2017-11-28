‘We’re six weeks away from the fitness levels we want’

Jack Lester believes his squad are about six weeks away from the fitness levels he wants to see.

The Chesterfield boss has upped the intensity of training at the Proact and a number of players have dropped a significant percentage of their body fat.

In Saturday’s derby draw at Mansfield it wasn’t until stoppage time at the end of the game that Lester had to make a substitution but he wants more.

“Physically we are getting there. Probably another six weeks away but fit enough to play the style we want,” he said. “I’m excited where they’ll get to when they get to the levels we’ve got planned for them.”