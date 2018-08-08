‘We all know our roles and our responsibilities’

Have your say

Robbie Weir says Chesterfield players have been left in no doubt about their individual roles and responsibilities on the pitch.

The central midfielder has been made captain by boss Martin Allen this season and employed in a position just in front of the back four.

Weir is the anchor that allows midfield partners and new boys Curtis Weston and Charlie Carter to roam further forward when Town are in possession.

“The gaffer puts a bit of responsibility on me near the back four, more of a defensive role, breaking play up, letting Carter and Weston go forward and join Zavon and Gozie,” he said.

“I’ve got more of a defensive role.

“We all know our roles and responsibilities, no matter where you’re playing.

“The gaffer has changed the team around so we all know exactly what we need to do in what position.”

Weston joined the club after leaving Barnet in the summer, while the Spireites paid an undisclosed fee to Woking for Carter’s services.

The Northern Irishman describes his fellow central midfielders as ‘very honest’ and rates them both highly when it comes to ability.

He’s tipping youngster Carter for a bright future, having been impressed by the 21-year-old in pre-season.

“Curt knows the league inside out, he’s a good player with bundles of energy,” said Weir.

“Carter is a young lad but very, very good.

“I think he could probably go higher.

“The gaffer brought him here for a reason, he scored a number of goals last year and in pre-season I think he’s been outstanding.

“But all the lads have been good in pre-season, we’ve all come back in good nick and the manager has pushed us hard.”

Another player who has caught the eye of the captain is the newest face in the dressing room.

Marc-Antoine Fortuné brings experience of the highest level of the sport to the table.

Weir says the striker played at the top for a reason and his influence could benefit Town.

“He’s good. His record speaks for itself, he’s played Champions League and he didn’t get there by pure luck,” said Weir.

“He’s got ability and you saw for the half an hour on Saturday that he came on he’s got it.

“He’s very, very experienced and could be a key player for us.”