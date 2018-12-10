WATCH: Re-live Chesterfield’s stunning Proact victory over big spending Salford City

Chesterfield FC v Salford City, Hanani Amantchi cuts in to lay on the pass that led to the early goal
Chesterfield FC v Salford City, Hanani Amantchi cuts in to lay on the pass that led to the early goal
0
Have your say

Chesterfield supporters across the region are waking up with an unfamiliar sensation after a magnificent result at the weekend.

The Spireites’ 2-0 victory over title hopefuls Salford City was their first in the National League since 11th August.