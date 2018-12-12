WATCH: Martin Allen and his Chesterfield players bring festive spirit to Ashgate Hospicecare

Have your say

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen, his staff and players brought the festive spirit to Ashgate Hospicecare yesterday.

The Spireites joined in with a Christmas sing-song with staff and patients in the day centre.

Chesterfield players singing Christmas songs at Ashgate Hospicecare yesterday

This video was sent in by Tracey Howarth, ward clerk at the hospice, who said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to the lovely CFC players, management and staff.

"They were brilliant with the patients."

A spokesperson for the hospice said: "Thank you so much Chesterfield FC! You certainly helped spread some Christmas cheer in the Hospice and brightened lots of our patients' days.