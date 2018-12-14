WATCH: A midfielder likely to be rested, another exit 'pending' and what would allow Martin Allen to quit as a happy man

Chesterfield are likely to give one of their central midfield partners a rest for tomorrow's FA Trophy tie, due to a 'tight hamstring.'

Martin Allen revealed in his pre-game press conference today that Curtis Weston may be rested this weekend and allowed to do some rehab work.

Curtis Weston, left, has a tight hamstring and may be rested this weekend

The manager also said they're close to saying goodbye to another of the transfer listed players, talked of his desire to extend Callum Burton's loan from Hull City and discussed this week's visit to Ashgate Hospicecare and the perspective it puts on football.

Other talking points included tomorrow's planned protest by supporters and the appointment of a new CEO, Graham Bean.

Our video will bring you up to speed with all of the latest Spireites headlines.

READ: Experienced Basford defender's advice for his young team-mates ahead of Proact visit.

READ: Opposition boss excited at chance to test himself against experienced Spireites manager.

READ: Alex Kiwomya backs his fellow Doncaster Rovers loanee Alfie Beestin to shine at the Proact