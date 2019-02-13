VIDEO: John Sheridan on what he's guaranteed to get from Lee Shaw and what he's trying to teach the Chesterfield attacker

John Sheridan knows he’ll get an honest day's work out of Lee Shaw, so now he’s out to teach him the art of patience.

Shaw, a striker by trade, has predominantly played out wide for Chesterfield in his debut season.

Lee Shaw was heavily involved in Chesterfield attacks against FC Halifax

The former Grantham man's work rate has impressed fans, but that's not what gets the boss particularly excited.

“Once they get used to me it’s not about how many miles you cover, it’s how you take care of the ball," said Sheridan.

“It’s being clever, patient, picking the right pass, it’s not how quick you are, how many miles you run – that doesn’t impress me.

“I’m trying to instil that in Shawy because I know he’ll give me that (effort). He’s got to relax on the ball."

Sheridan cited an examples from Saturday's win over FC Halifax, in which patience paid off for Shaw and Town.

“He’s got in a great position, defender standing off him 15 yards and he takes three or four touches, runs onto the defender and it gets blocked," said the manager.

“I’m telling him just touch it and deliver, then 30 seconds later he touches it, delivers and we get the penalty."

The Chesterfield boss has started Shaw in each of his three National League games in charge, and admits he's a fan of the player - who until this season had never played as high as this level of football.

"He’s a good honest kid, I like him.

"He’s going to work his socks off for the team, I wouldn’t like to play against him.

"I’m just trying to teach him to slow down, be patient, if someone is standing off you just keep putting balls in the box, then they’ll get a bit tight with you and you can take them on."

Video footage: Chesterfield FC. Click HERE for information on Spireites Digital.