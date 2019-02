John Sheridan had 24 players in training this morning, fighting for a place in Saturday's squad and that group included Charlie Carter and Laurence Maguire.

The boss says the duo are 'match ready' but he didn't commit on whether or not he'll throw them back into the squad for Saturday's visit of Harrogate Town.

Town boss John Sheridan

Sheridan discussed the horrific injury sustained by Sam Muggleton this week and gave updates on the rest of his squad, as well as discussing this weekend's visitors.