Two-goal FA Cup hero’s injury brings a change in Chesterfield’s gameplan for Wrexham game

Chesterfield will be without two-goal FA Cup hero Tom Denton this weekend, which will force a change in gameplan.

The Spireites have, since the 6ft 5ins striker’s arrival, had the option to go long.

But a knee problem that made him a doubt for last weekend’s game at Fylde, in which he eventually played and scored twice, has flared up again.

So in will come joint top scorer Zavon Hines, for his first start since 4th September.

“(Tom is) injured for this weekend so Zavon will come in and take his place,” said boss Martin Allen.

“Zavon has been superb, he missed a few weeks so he’s had to wait for his chance to go in.

“He’ll play Saturday because Tom’s knee flared up again after that last game we played.”

Allen says he had the option to make a straight swap, replacing Denton with another targetman.

But he’s opted for a different direction.

“We could have put Marco (Antoine-Fortune) in there, he’s got four goals this year from not many starts and his goal ratio for minutes played is the best here.

“We could have played him as a centre forward, we know he can do that role.

“We’ve also got Levi (Amantchi), he gives us something totally different.

“But I thought it was the right time, especially at home, to put Zav in there and we’ll have to try and work the ball more on the floor.”