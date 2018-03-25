Two changes for the Spireites for Notts County clash

Chesterfield�"s Louis Reed drives a shot into the Carlisle United net but it was disallowed for offside: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League One match Carlisle United -V- Chesterfield at Brunton Park, Carlisle, Cumbria, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229
Jack Lester has made two changes to his side for today’s live televised clash with Notts County.

Louis Reed returns from suspension to partner Robbie Weir in the centre of midfield, while winger Zavon Hines takes the place of Josh Kay.

Left-back George Smith drops to the bench, which makes it likely that Drew Tablot will play there.

Chesterfield: Ramsdale, Barry, Talbot, Whitmore, Nelson, Reed, Weir, Hines, Kellett, Brown, Dennis. Subs: Anyon, O’Grady, Smith, Dodds, Maguire, McCourt, Kay.

Notts County: Collin; Tootle, Duffy, Brisley, Dickinson; Hawkridge, Hewitt, Noble, Grant; Stead, Ameobi. Subs: Fitzsimons, Jones, Virtue, Husin, Smith, Alessandra, Forte.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.

Assistants: Steven Plane, Paul Newhouse.