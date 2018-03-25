Two changes for the Spireites for Notts County clash

Have your say

Jack Lester has made two changes to his side for today’s live televised clash with Notts County.

Louis Reed returns from suspension to partner Robbie Weir in the centre of midfield, while winger Zavon Hines takes the place of Josh Kay.

Left-back George Smith drops to the bench, which makes it likely that Drew Tablot will play there.

Chesterfield: Ramsdale, Barry, Talbot, Whitmore, Nelson, Reed, Weir, Hines, Kellett, Brown, Dennis. Subs: Anyon, O’Grady, Smith, Dodds, Maguire, McCourt, Kay.

Notts County: Collin; Tootle, Duffy, Brisley, Dickinson; Hawkridge, Hewitt, Noble, Grant; Stead, Ameobi. Subs: Fitzsimons, Jones, Virtue, Husin, Smith, Alessandra, Forte.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.

Assistants: Steven Plane, Paul Newhouse.