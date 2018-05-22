Top goalscorer Dennis transfer listed by Town

Chesterfield have agreed to transfer list want-away striker Kristian Dennis.

A statement, written by manager Martin Allen, was released on Tuesday morning confirming that the club had offered the frontman a new deal to stay at the Proact.

But Dennis, who still has a year left on his current contract, wants to remain a Football League player.

There may yet be a chance that Dennis plays again in the blue of Chesterfield, however.

“Last night I had a long chat with Kristian Dennis and his agent and we offered Kristian a new contract, which he was very grateful for,” said Allen.

“However, he has reiterated his desire to play in the EFL.

“It is important that everybody understands and respects his decision and we will place him on the transfer list from today and wait to see if we have any offers that match our valuation.

“We agreed that if this doesn’t happen, he would be more than happy to sit down and talk about a new contract and continue playing for Chesterfield FC.”

Dennis, who scored 21 goals last season for Town, almost moved to Bradford City in January before the Spireites pulled the plug on the deal, believed to be in the region of £175k.