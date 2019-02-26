Tonight’s hosts Barnet impressed Chesterfield boss John Sheridan with their FA Cup display against Sheffield United

Have your say

John Sheridan says tonight’s hosts Barnet are in a ‘false position’ in the National League.

The Bees sit directly above 19th placed Chesterfield, one point ahead but with four games in hand thanks to their success in knockout competitions this season.

For Sheridan, this game coming hot on the heels of Saturday’s defeat by Harrogate is a blessing.

“I’d prefer a game coming quickly when you’ve had a defeat,” he said.

“Whether I was a manager or a player, don’t dwell on Saturday, worry about Barnet now.

“It’s important, it’s a team in and around us and if we beat them we go above them.

“That’s what our aim is.”

Sheridan, as ever, expects a difficult but winnable game at The Hive.

They impressed him in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United.

“They’re a good team, I wouldn’t say they’re having a decent season but I watched them when they played Sheffield United and they’ve got some really good, quick and talented players,” said.

“I feel as though they’re in a false position.

“They’re at home, they’ll be thinking it’s a very good chance to get three points.

“Likewise I will be.”

Victory would take Town up into 17th place, with a four-point buffer between them and the drop zone.

Things are so tight in the bottom half of the table that one win can change the picture dramatically.

Sheridan would prefer the rest of the season to be plain sailing, but acknowledges there may yet be a number of twists and turns.

“There’s lots of points to play for, lots of games.

“Aldershot, got a win Saturday and will think they’re back in the mix, with a chance of getting out of the bottom four.

“It could be like that, up and down. I don’t want it to be like that for us but it could be.

“If we have to prepare for it to be like that, so be it.

“It’s a very inconsistent league, teams at the top get beat by teams at the bottom.

“Anything can happen.”