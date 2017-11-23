Tommy Lee backs Jack Lester to lead Chesterfield to safety

Chesterfield will be just fine this season if the players take heed of what the manager wants from them, according to a recently retired Spireite.

Tommy Lee, who made seven appearances this season after missing the entire 2016/17 campaign through injury, retired two weeks ago due to his shoulder problems.

The goalkeeper is likely to require a shoulder replacement at some point in the future and said the pain he was experiencing every day became too much of an obstacle in terms of playing professional football.

Lee retired with two League Two titles, a Football League trophy and over 400 Football League appearances under his belt.

He says the arrival in the dugout at the Proact of friend and former team-mate Jack Lester, with whom he won two trophies, helped prolong his Chesterfield career, if only for a few weeks.

“That’s probably one of the reasons why I did string it out a little longer when I heard Jack was getting the job,” he said.

“I’m his friend, I’ve known him a long time.

“He’s a fantastic man and I’m sure he’s going to be an even better coach.”

Lee was impressed with what he saw from Lester as a manager and has faith in the former striker’s ability to get Town out of trouble this season.

“He knows what he wants from the game, he definitely knows how to get it out of the players.

“If the players get on board with that, which they are doing and continue to do it going forward the club is only going to go in one direction.”