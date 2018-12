Have your say

Chesterfield’s match with Solihull Moors was delayed for around eight minutes following a pitch invasion by Spireites fans.

A group of around 25 Spireites supporters entered the Proact playing surface after Solihull Moors netted their third goal during their 4-0 demolition.

Anti-board chants were heard during the stoppage in play, which saw the Town players go down the tunnel and the Moors players remain on the sideline.

