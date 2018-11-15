The haves versus the Havants? Chesterfield boss not taking visitors lightly

Have your say

Martin Allen believes his team are capable of beating anyone in the National League, but he isn’t taking anything for granted when Havant and Waterlooville visit on Saturday.

The side directly below Chesterfield in the table had lost six of eight league games before picking up six points from their last two.

Those victories, over Halifax and Maidenhead, leave them level on points with the Spireites, who themselves are unbeaten in eight outings now but still haven’t won in the league since August.

They might be a smaller club than his own, but Allen still has jarring memories of defeats earlier in the season and won’t take the underdogs lightly.

“Saturday is no different to any other game,” he said.

“People say they’re not a big club but we’ve played against smaller clubs and they’ve beaten us.

“We’ve got to turn that around.

“I’m sure Saturday gives us a great chance to do that.”

Despite his note of caution, Allen is still confident his men can end their long wait for a home victory.

Particularly given their recent encounters with some of the better performing teams in the National League.

In their unbeaten streak, Chesterfield have faced the likes of league leaders Wrexham, fourth-placed Harrogate and sixth-placed Fylde.

“I always feel we can beat every team, even the top teams, the best teams in our division,” he said.

“We’ve taken them on recently and more than matched them.

“On Saturday we’ve got to keep the same attitude, the same playing style, the same way of playing and get our players on top of their game.

“I’m sure, with that attitude and that bravery to go out and play, it’ll take us forward.”

Sheffield United defender Jake Bennett remains a possible addition, on loan, if he can prove his fitness in an Under 23s match.

But other than that, Allen has no immediate plans to add to his sid, because he believes they’re making progress.

“We’re still waiting for Bennett, he’s not yet fit so we’re constantly monitoring that situation,” he said.

“If we bring someone in they’ve got to be better than what we’ve got.

“The team is doing quite well at the moment.

“For me there’s been progress, but I think I’ve said many, many times it’s not the finished article.

“There are signs that we’re moving in the right direction - playing against the best teams, not losing, showing a great fighting spirit.”