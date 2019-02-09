'That's by far the best feeling I've had this season' - Chesterfield match winner Scott Boden on his goal-den second debut against FC Halifax

Scott Boden's 13th goal of the season felt better than any of the 12 that preceded it.

The striker got two at the Proact earlier in the season when he was still playing for Gateshead, but the penalty he put away to give Town a 1-0 win over FC Halifax today was special, he said.

"There's no better feeling than scoring goals," said the match winner after his second debut as a Spireite.

"That'll be my 13th this year but that's by far the best I've felt celebrating, best feeling this season for me."

Although Town were hanging on a little at the end, they were dominant for large parts of the game against FC Halifax.

Victory took them out of the drop zone and to within two points of the 16th-placed Shaymen.

Boden admitted the day couldn't have gone much better.

"Personally no and team-wise no," he said.

"Obviously we needed a win massively, more than anything today and we got it.

"It doesn't matter how you score goals as long as you get them.

"It's been a good day."

There was a moment late on when it looked as though Halifax were going to steal a point, the same way Chesterfield did earlier in the season at the Shay.

But this late header, from Scott Quigley, didn't find the target.

And now Chesterfield have something to build on, said Boden.

"I felt, without really threatening their keeper, it was pretty comfy until the last minute when their striker has headed one and should have scored.

"You take what you can at this stage of the season, especially in the position we're in.

"It's just a case of building on this."

After the game boss John Sheridan admitted he was delighted with the result, but he would have liked the final stages to be a little less nervy.

"I think all the lads agree with him," said Boden.

"Obviously it's nice to go and get a second and third, but just a little bit more game management.

"We're an experienced bunch and we should be a lot more comfy with it, but it's three points and it doesn't matter how you get them as long as you do get them.

"All the lads are buzzing and I don't think the manager will be any different."

It wasn't just the players who did their bit as Chesterfield picked up only their sixth league win of the campaign.

Boden felt the home fans contributed as well.

"The crowd has probably had a bit of a rough time but I thought today they were really loud and noisy.

"Them being really loud and noisy can intimidate the opposition and I think it did, especially second half when you could feel it building and building and building.

"When they get noisy it's a hard place to come and play.

"Hopefully they can keep backing us and we can keep producing wins."

Today's goal meant Boden has now scored in each of his last four outings in the National League.

He'd like his run to continue when Town visit the north west coast next Saturday.

"I'm on a little bit of a purple patch and I want that to keep going.

"There's no better place than Fylde next week."