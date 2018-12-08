Team news: One change for Chesterfield's clash with high flying Salford City

Have your say

Martin Allen has handed a first home start to an 18-year-old, for today's clash with Salford City.

Levi Amantchi comes into the side, taking the place of on-loan Sheffield United youngster Jordan Hallam.

The teen has featured from the bench so far this season after breaking into the first team set-up.

Former Spireite Scott Wiseman makes a Proact return with the visitors, who set up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Chesterfield: Burton, Barry, Binnom-Williams, Hollis, Evans, Kiwomya, Shaw, Smith, Weston, Denton, Amantchi. Subs: Anyon, Nelson, Weir, Muggleton, Hallam.

Salford: Neal, Wiseman, Touray, Piergianni, Pond, Walker, Lloyd-McGoldrick, Nolan, Whitehead, Rooney, Gaffney. Subs: Crocombe, Brockbank, Hogan, Poltic, Dieseruvwe.

Referee: Leigh Doughty. Assistants: Blake Antrobus, Paul Stonier.