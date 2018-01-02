TAKEOVER UPDATE: Spireites ‘have a plan B’ for transfer window

Have your say

Chesterfield have got a ‘plan B’ for the transfer window in case a proposed takeover by a Chinese firm does not materialise.

Last week director Ashley Carson revealed to the Derbyshire Times that a deal had been agreed to sell the club to overseas investors, but the deposit had not yet been paid.

Over the weekend supporters expressed concerns that if the takeover was delayed, or worse, manager Jack Lester would be unable to make the necessary improvements to his squad.

And fresh injury and suspension woes after the New Year’s Day defeat at Coventry have only added to the fans’ dismay.

Centre-half Sam Hird picked up a new knock at the Ricoh and Scott Wiseman was sent off.

With a serious knee problem feared to have ended skipper Ian Evatt’s season, League Two strugglers Town are down to the bare bones and in dire need of reinforcements in most areas.

Carson says owner Dave Allen is prepared to make funds available so Lester can bolster the squad.

But some current players will still need to depart.

“We’ve got a plan B,” he said.

“We’re working on it today (Tuesday) and there’s a plan.

“I met with Jack last week and he knows what money is available.

“I’ve since had another conversation with the owner and he’s prepared to make more money available.

“We’ve got some targets.”

Carson says there is a list of players that the club would like to move out in order to help facilitate the arrival of fresh faces.

“We’re hoping that some will be moving out,” he said.

“Some of the money is dependent on players going.”

As far as the takeover is concerned there is no new update.

The club is still awaiting word from the potential new owners on the non refundable deposit required to kickstart the regime change.

Carson says he still believes the takeover could take place.

A national newspaper reported at the weekend that former Newcastle United player Lucas Cominelli is involved.

The Argentinian, an agent representing the likes of Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri, is said to be negotiating on behalf of the interested Chinese firm.