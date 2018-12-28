Striker released by Chesterfield in the summer expected to sign for League Two side

Ricky German, a striker released by Chesterfield in the summer, is expected to move to a League Two side when the transfer window opens.

The teen is set to join Crawley, according to the club he’s just left.

The youngster plundered 21 goals by Christmas for Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division South club Hendon, with 17 of them coming in league action.

But Hendon released a statement earlier today confirming the 19-year-old frontman had departed, having turned down a contract.

The statement said: “Ricardo German - who was unwilling to sign a contract with us - has also played his last game for he club and is expected to sign for Crawley Town when the transfer window opens on New Years Day.”

German came through the academy at Chesterfield and made a dozen first team appearances, before leaving at the end of last season.

