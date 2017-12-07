Stats a nice surprise: Spireites top the table for passing in League Two

Chesterfield might be bottom of League Two, but they’re the division’s top dogs when it comes to passing.

The Spireites have made the most passes in the league this season – a grand total of 8,470, according to match analysis experts Wyscout.

Their nearest rival is Carlisle, who have passed the ball 551 fewer times.

And with an accuracy of 78.91 per cent, Jack Lester’s men top that chart too.

Town are fifth in the division for interceptions with 1,002, 12th for fouls with 246 and have the joint highest number of duels, tackles and interceptions per minute of opponent possession with 1.9.

Louis Reed appears to be one of the key men in making Town tick, boasting a league-best 1,072 passes and wracking up 168 defensive battles - the sixth highest in League Two.

His passing accuracy isn’t bad either, the man on loan from Sheffield United completing 83.5 per cent of his passes to take 16th spot in the league.

However League Two’s most accurate passer is fellow Spireite and ex Blade Connor Dimaio, with an impressive 88.04 per cent.

Sam Hird’s status as a ball-playing centre-half is backed up by the stats, he’s made 784 passes this season to date, 11th highest in the league.

Hird also sits 11th in the table for successful defensive duels, winning 36.8 per cent of his. Robbie Weir leads Town when it comes to interceptions with 125, putting him 20th in the division.

Captain Ian Evatt has won 69.13 per cent of his aerial duels and sits 13th in the league table.

When it comes to successfully passing the ball to the final third of the pitch, Scott Wiseman is fifth in the division thanks to his 76.97 per cent accuracy.

In the goalkeeping stakes, Joe Anyon leaves his line 1.66 times on average per game and he’s made 53 stops, 23 of those reflex saves.

The Town custodian has faced 76 shots in his 13 league matches since signing in the summer.