Stags will expect to win having ‘spent a fortune’

Jack Lester says a weight of expectation will be on Mansfield today due to their expenditure.

The Chesterfield boss believes that the Stags’ wage budget brings demands of success.

Speaking ahead of Town’s trip to face their fierce rivals he said: “I’ve had some fun in this fixture and hopefully we can get on the side of a good result.

“They’ve spent a fortune in wages, they’ll be at home and expecting themselves to win but we’ll be expecting a good performance.

“We’re going to go and compete and try and win the game. We know what we’re going to face and we’ll be ready for it.

“It’s something we’re looking forward to and relishing.”