‘Stags derby would be the perfect time to get my first Town goal’

Andy Kellett has been made very aware of the importance of Chesterfield’s derby at Mansfield tomorrow and says it would be the perfect time to open his Spireites account.

The on-loan Wigan Athletic man is yet to score for Town but came agonisingly close against Forest Green Rovers.

A much improved player since Jack Lester came in and pushed him into an attacking role, Kellett believes it’s time he hit the net.

“I probably could have had a hat-trick the other night. That’s the confidence I’ve got from the manager coming in and believing in me,” he said.

“Saturday would be a perfect time to start and get everyone believing in me.

“Jak (McCourt) has got a few, it’s probably up to myself, Joe (Rowley) and Reedy (Louis Reed) to help out as well.”

The trip to Field Mill will be a first taste of the fierce rivalry with the Stags for Kellett and other Town players.

He knows its significance.

“Before I came here I didn’t really know much about the derby but speaking to fans, staff and some of the other players, I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be a very good game,” he said.

“It will be a full crowd, it’s a small stadium but I’m sure the atmosphere will be good.

“We’re not going to treat it like any other game, it’s a derby.”