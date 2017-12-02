Spirites could have new owners by January transfer window `

Chesterfield FC could have new owners in place in time for the January transfer window, Derbyshire Times can reveal.

The potential bidders, believed to be foreing investors, are said to like what they have seen after attending recent matches.

Club director Ashley Carson told the Derbyshire Times he was working hard to help the sale go through.

“It is ongoing. I have been told one (an offer) is coming. They have been to matches and been very impressed which is good,” he said.

“They were keen to take hold in time for the transfer window, that is still possible.

“I will be doing everything possible in my power to help a sale go through.”

Previously a consortium, thought to involve local business people, had made enquiries but that interest appeared to stall when they were asked to reveal the individuals involved and provide proof of funding.

Club owner Allen set the starting point for negotiation at £15m in January this year.

Club owner Dave Allen took the club off the market in July when enquiries from an interested party fizzled out.