Spireites youngster follows Everton’s Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin into prestigious XI

A Chesterfield youngster has earned a place in a prestigious XI that once included Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Alex Render, a first year apprentice at the Proact, has been included in 2018’s ‘The 11’ – a list put together by League Football Education (LFE) that recognises the on and off-field achievements of young players.

It’s an accolade aimed at highlighting the ‘holistic development’ of teenage footballers.

Render, who follows Everton duo Lookman and Calvert-Lewin into The 11, signed a contract at the Proact last summer after his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

And he’s impressed ever since, holding down a place in the Under 18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup third round before exiting at the hands of Swansea City.

LFE regional officer Ian King has praised the defender’s efforts in all areas of his scholarship.

“Alex has set an example to the rest of the group by showing excellent application to his overall programme,” said King.

“He has settled in well, performed well on the pitch and in the classroom and is a very good role model for his team-mates.”

Versatile Render has featured at centre-half, full-back and in midfield for the Under 18s.