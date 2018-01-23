Spireites transfer target likely to stay put, says his boss

Chesterfield transfer target Richard Wood is likely to be a Rotherham United player after the close of the January transfer window, according to his manager Paul Warne.

The centre-half, who has taken the captain’s armband since the departure of Lee Frecklington, has been a key figure in the Millers’ eight-match unbeaten run which has taken them to seventh in the League One table.

And Warne, who side are at home to play-off rivals Bradford City tomorrow, wants to keep his leader despite interest from the Spireites.

League Two Town are prepared to offer a long-term deal to the 32-year-old who is out of contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium at the end of the season.

“I haven’t spoken of Woody going to Chesterfield,” said the boss.

“He loves it here, even more so now Frecks has left. He is my senior player. He is the only one over 30 at the minute - other than Potter (midfielder Darren),who is injured - and he does bring that experience and calmness.”

Rotherham have scored in 21 successive games and beat Portsmouth 1-0 at New York last Saturday.

They have a carried a potent attacking threat all season and have tightened up defensively since Wood was paired with Semi Ajayi at the heart of their rearguard.

“Woody brings the best out of Semi, and sometimes you need that experience,” Warne said.

“You never know in football, but I hope he stays and I can’t see him leaving.”

Last week Spireites boss Jack Lester said Wood’s situation was one they were still monitoring.

Lester has spoken of his desire to bring in an experienced centre-half, after losing veterans Ian Evatt and Sam Hird to injury.