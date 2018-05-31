Spireites to sell striker to Notts County?

Kristian Dennis is close to sealing a return to the Football League.

The Derbyshire Times understands that a move to Notts County is now looking likely for the 28-year-old, who scored 21 goals for the Spireites last season.

Dennis, who had a year left on his deal, was transfer listed by boss Martin Allen after turning down a new contract at the Proact and expressing his desire to remain an EFL player.

Port Vale were the first to bid, unsuccessfully, for the frontman, but Notts County appear to have won the race to land his services, after themselves having a bid rejected.

Danny Wilson brought Dennis to Chesterfield in the summer of 2016 and he went on to play 88 games as a Spireite, scoring 31 times.