Spireites striker backed to find the net by former £4m Premier League goalscorer

A man who once cost a Premier League club £4m has backed a young Chesterfield striker to start finding the net.

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has signed Sprieites forward Delial Brewster on loan until the rest of the season.

And the ex Crystal Palace and Blackburn Rovers star says he has long admired the 20-year-old.

Speaking to the Chorley website after last night’s 0-0 draw with Kidderminster Harriers, in which Brewster made his debut off the bench, Jansen explained what he expected the striker to bring to his Magpies side.

“Pace, goals,” he said.

“I tried to get him when he was at Everton, I spoke to David Unsworth in the past and he raved about him.

“I watched him at Stockport when he was there and he caused us a few problems when he played against us.”

Brewster, who was signed on a two-year contract in the summer by the Spireites after his release by Everton, has struggled to make an impact this season.

He hasn’t started a game for the League Two club and his first team opportunities have been limited to three substitute appearances.

The man who signed him, Gary Caldwell, and current Town manager Jack Lester have both challenged Brewster to work harder to force his way into the team.

Jansen admits the youngster isn’t up to speed yet, but he’s tipping Brewster to start finding the net for the National League North outfit.

“He’s been at Chesterfield and not played many games, he’s not fully match fit,” said the man who once scored 24 goals in a season for Blackburn.

“I know what he can do, he’s quick and he can score goals.

“He’s a positive addition for us, he’ll bring goals to us.”