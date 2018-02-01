Spireites snap up experienced midfielder

Experienced midfielder Giles Coke has become Chesterfield’s 11th signing since the turn of the year.

The 31-year-old was a free agent and joins the Spireites until the end of the season.

Coke has more than 300 professional appearances under his belt having played for eight clubs over 13 years.

He started out at Kingstonian before joining Mansfield Town, Northampton, Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday, Bury, Swindon, Bolton and most recently Ipswich Town, who he left in the summer.

“It’s been a really tough 20 months for me, but to get it sorted out now is fantastic, I’m really happy to be here,” said Coke, who is in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s home match with Crawley.