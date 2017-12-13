Spireites recall striker from loan spell

Have your say

Chesterfield have recalled a young striker from his third loan spell of the season.

Ricky German has been out on loan with Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Matlock Town.

But the Gladiators confirmed this week that the teenager has returned to the Proact.

Joint boss Glenn Kirkwood said: “Ricky did really well for us, he’s a good lad who will do well in the future.”

German scored the winner in Matlock’s 2-1 win at Lancaster City on 2nd December and hit the net last month in a 3-3 draw at Witton Albion.

He has spent time with Alfreton Town in the National League North and Sheffield FC in the Evo-Stik Division One South already this season, scoring goals for both sides.