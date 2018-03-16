Spireites must stick to their gameplan for the full 90 minutes, says Smith

George Smith says Chesterfield need to impose their will on opponents for the full 90 minutes.

The left-back, who made his debut in the 3-1 defeat by Lincoln last weekend, says the Spireites didn’t play to their game plan for the duration and it cost them.

“Lincoln play the way they play, so no matter what you do you’re doing to have to play a physical game,” he said.

“For the 90 minutes we played against Lincoln it was always going to be like that.

“Two of their goals came from set-pieces.

“They didn’t play us off the park or anything like that and as soon as we got the ball down and played we opened them up.

“But we didn’t do it enough.

“That was our downfall.

“We did it for 60, 65 minutes but as soon as they got that second goal heads dropped, it wasn’t good enough.

“It needs to change.”

Smith, signed from Northampton in the January transfer window, wants Chesterfield to not only play to their strengths in order to create chances and once they do, take more care.

“I think we’ve got a way we play, our gameplan, we like to pass the ball, move it and play to our strengths.

“We did it for 65 minutes, but that’s not a full game, we need to do it for 90 minutes.

“We scored from a cross but there were quite a few times when the final pass let us down.

“It needs that care and attention on the final pass to get in and score a goal.”