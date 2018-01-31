Spireites lining up move for experienced forward, according to reports

Chesterfield are lining up a move for Shrewsbury Town forward Louis Dodds, according to reports.

Dodds has found his first team opportunities limited this season, with just five starts in League One for Paul Hurst’s high-flying Shrews.

He has been a regular feature in the cups and came off the bench at West Ham in the FA Cup third round replay at the Olympic Stadium this month.

The 31-year-old has two goals to his name this campaign, both coming in the Football League Trophy against West Brom U21s and Port Vale.

He top scored for Shrewsbury last season in his first for the club, netting 10 goals in all competitions from 45 appearances.

And, with six months left on his contract at New Meadow, Dodds, who made more than 300 appearances for Vale over eight years, looks set to move on.

It is the Spireites who look his likely destination on the final day of the January transfer window, reports the Shropshire Star.

Meanwhile, Bradford City have not given up hope on prising Kristian Dennis away from Chesterfield in what looks set to be a busy transfer deadline day at the Proact.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk