Spireites legend sorry to see Dennis departure

Chesterfield legend Tommy Lee is disappointed to see Kristian Dennis leave the Proact but believes the striker has earned his move to Notts County.

The pair were Spireites team-mates for two seasons, albeit only playing seven times alongside one another due to Lee’s injury woes.

The now retired goalkeeper admits that as someone with so much affection for the club, the loss of Dennis was sad to see.

“As a Chesterfield supporter I’m disappointed Denno has moved on,” said Lee.

“But I fully understand his desire to play in the Football League and it’s probably fair to say he’s earned that right after his form and record over the last few seasons.

“He’s a great lad who I have a lot of time for and the determination he has shown in his career to stay in the game, play non-league and work his way back in to league football is something that should be respected.”

Lee thinks the move has positives for both the player and the club he’s just left, however.

“It’s a decent move for him, moving to a club with a very good management team and ambitions to get back in to League One,” he said.

“And I would probably say, while it’s disappointing for CFC that he’s moving on, it frees up room in the budget which I’m sure the manager wil l be happy about and allows the club to move forward and strengthen the squad further for what promises to be a difficult test in the national league.”

Dennis scored 31 goals in 88 games as a Spireite.