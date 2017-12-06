Spireites land Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper on emergency loan deal

Have your say

Chesterfield have landed a Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper in an emergency loan deal, just hours after Joe Anyon suffered a suspected broken arm.

Anyon was injured in last night’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Fleetwood and the Spireites wasted no time in getting Sheffield Wednesday stopper Cameron Dawson in on loan.

The deal was completed around noon and Dawson is likely to make his Chesterfield debut at home to Barnet on Saturday at the Proact.

The 22-year-old joined Wednesday in 2013 and has previously been out on loan at Plymouth, Alfreton and Wycombe.

Dawson played four Championship games for the Owls last season. The lifelong Owls fan penned a three-year contract extension back in June.

Clubs are permitted to make an emergency loan signing if they have no fit stoppers with five or more league games on their CV.

Anyon’s injury left the Spireites with a pair of youngsters, Dylan Parkin and Brad Jones, neither of whom have made a senior debut as yet.