Spireites hero seals return to the Proact

Have your say

Spireites fan favourite Drew Talbot has secured a return to the Proact for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old left Portsmouth this week and Chesterfield acted promptly to bring him back ‘home’.

Talbot spent seven and a half years with Town before he was released in the summer of 2016.

He played 260 times in Chesterfield blue, scoring 17 goals, and filled a variety of positions.

But life after the Proact hasn’t been so fruitful – he has made just 14 appearances for Pompey since signing for them during Paul Cook’s tenure as boss.

A two-time promotion winner with Chesterfield, Talbot will provide some much needed strength in depth in the defensive areas.