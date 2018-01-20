Spireites’ confidence sky high says new boy

Have your say

Proact newcomer Alex Whitmore believes the Spireites will take a huge confidence boost into today’s trip to Yeovil, after last weekend’s win over Luton.

The centre-half goes straight into Jack Lester’s squad this afternoon after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday.

Whitmore left Burnley to join the Spireites and he picked a good week to move over, with the squad still enjoying the lift from a victory over the league leaders ahead of another crucial game.

Yeovil are the side directly above Chesterfield in the League Two table, with a four-point cushion.

“It’s a huge game but we’re in a great position to go down there and pick up some points, whether it be one or three,” said Whitmore.

“Especially after that result, it does wonders for the lads’ confidence and I really believe we can go down there and get something.

“Everyone is positive, it was a massive confidence booster beating Luton.

“It really does feel like it’s time to kick on now.”