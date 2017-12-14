Spireites coach would like four or five new faces in January

Chesterfield first team coach Tommy Wright would like to see four or five new faces arrive in the January transfer window.

He wants the club to address the ‘balance’ of the squad when they’re able to make signings again in the new year.

Although the Spireites have turned their fortunes around with a six-game unbeaten run that took them off the foot of the League Two table, Wright believes the squad still needs strengthening.

“Personally I thought the balance of the squad wasn’t right, we’ve a lot of midfield players but not so many wide players,” he said.

“We need a couple of wide players in, especially at home when teams sit back against us, so they can go by people.

“Defensively, maybe some cover at centre-half.”

The goalkeeping situation will also have to be addressed due to Tommy Lee’s retirement and Joe Anyon’s broken arm.

Cameron Dawson has come in on an emergency loan from Sheffield Wednesday and Wright admits the youngster was one of their January targets anyway.

But beyond Dawson, Town have just two youngsters waiting in the wings and are likely to need a permanent replacement for Lee.

In total, Wright wants four or five signings.

“We’ve got players mentioned, you’re not going to get all of them but we’ve got a few targets.

“I’d probably like four or five to balance the squad out.

“Maybe there’ll be one or two leaving as well.”