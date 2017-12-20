Spireites beat Heanor Town in Derbyshire Senior Cup

Chesterfield are through to the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup.
Spireites went 2-0 up following goals from Reece Mitchell and a Shaun Raulston own goal.
Oliver Naylor pulled back a late goal to set up a tense end to the match as Chesterfield held on.
Chesterfield’s opening goal had a touch of luck abiut it when Mitchell’s long range shot deflected off Raulston and beat Wayne White.
The home side doubled their lead on 64 minutes when a Charlie Wakefield free-kick deflected off the unlucky Raulston to again beat his man.
But Heanor showed great character and pulled a goal back with four minutes to go.
They then enjoyed a late flurry of pressure as Chesterfield stood firm to seal their progress.
Chesterfield will now face Belper Town at home in the next round.
Chesterfield: Parkin, Howard, Fowler, Smith, Hand, Brownell, Mitchell (Sharman 83 mins), Wakefield (Holmes 64 mins), Amantchi, German (Rawson 77 mins), Ofoegbu.
Substitutes not used: Marris, Sennett-Neilson.
Heanor Town: White, Robley, Scott, Craddock, Roulston, Hall, Marriott, Gordon, Sleigh (Wilkinson 80 mins), Reeves, Lee (Naylor 31 mins).
Substitutes not used: Vickers, Wilson, Moore.
Attendance 282.