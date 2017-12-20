Spireites beat Heanor Town in Derbyshire Senior Cup

Have your say

Chesterfield are through to the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup.

Spireites went 2-0 up following goals from Reece Mitchell and a Shaun Raulston own goal.

Oliver Naylor pulled back a late goal to set up a tense end to the match as Chesterfield held on.

Chesterfield’s opening goal had a touch of luck abiut it when Mitchell’s long range shot deflected off Raulston and beat Wayne White.

The home side doubled their lead on 64 minutes when a Charlie Wakefield free-kick deflected off the unlucky Raulston to again beat his man.

But Heanor showed great character and pulled a goal back with four minutes to go.

They then enjoyed a late flurry of pressure as Chesterfield stood firm to seal their progress.

Chesterfield will now face Belper Town at home in the next round.

Chesterfield: Parkin, Howard, Fowler, Smith, Hand, Brownell, Mitchell (Sharman 83 mins), Wakefield (Holmes 64 mins), Amantchi, German (Rawson 77 mins), Ofoegbu.

Substitutes not used: Marris, Sennett-Neilson.

Heanor Town: White, Robley, Scott, Craddock, Roulston, Hall, Marriott, Gordon, Sleigh (Wilkinson 80 mins), Reeves, Lee (Naylor 31 mins).

Substitutes not used: Vickers, Wilson, Moore.

Attendance 282.