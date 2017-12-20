Search

Spireites beat Heanor Town in Derbyshire Senior Cup

Chesterfield in action against Heanor Town in the Derbyshire Senior Cup at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, United Kingdom, 19th December 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.
Chesterfield are through to the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup.

Spireites went 2-0 up following goals from Reece Mitchell and a Shaun Raulston own goal.

Oliver Naylor pulled back a late goal to set up a tense end to the match as Chesterfield held on.

Chesterfield’s opening goal had a touch of luck abiut it when Mitchell’s long range shot deflected off Raulston and beat Wayne White.

The home side doubled their lead on 64 minutes when a Charlie Wakefield free-kick deflected off the unlucky Raulston to again beat his man.

But Heanor showed great character and pulled a goal back with four minutes to go.

They then enjoyed a late flurry of pressure as Chesterfield stood firm to seal their progress.

Chesterfield will now face Belper Town at home in the next round.

Chesterfield: Parkin, Howard, Fowler, Smith, Hand, Brownell, Mitchell (Sharman 83 mins), Wakefield (Holmes 64 mins), Amantchi, German (Rawson 77 mins), Ofoegbu.

Substitutes not used: Marris, Sennett-Neilson.

Heanor Town: White, Robley, Scott, Craddock, Roulston, Hall, Marriott, Gordon, Sleigh (Wilkinson 80 mins), Reeves, Lee (Naylor 31 mins).

Substitutes not used: Vickers, Wilson, Moore.

Attendance 282.