Liam Cooper, ex Spireite and captain of Leeds United

Spireites alumni - the ex Chesterfield players having fine seasons for the likes of Leeds United, Barnsley, Bury and Blackpool

A number of former Chesterfield players have been drawing praise and hitting the headlines for their impressive form and fine seasons.

Here's a look at some ex Spireites currently lighting up their leagues.

Jacob Brown (Spireite January 18 - June 18) The former Town loanee is flying in League One, where he was a nominee for January Player of the Month. He produced two goals and six assists in a recent seven-game spell.
Armand Gnanduillet (Spireite January 13 - January 16) - Another former Chesterfield man having a great season in League One. He's got 11 goals in 38 games for Blackpool, 10 of which have come in his last 27 matches.
Jay O'Shea (Spireite November 12 - June 17) Despite no goals in his first 13 games, O'Shea has since fired in 15 in 23 appearances. The 30-year-old is in the form of his life and Bury sit second in League Two.
Ched Evans (Spireite June 16 - May 17) The Welsh striker, on loan to Fleetwood Town from Sheffield United, has 13 goals in 30 games for the League One club, including five in his last six.
