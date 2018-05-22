Spireites add former Forest Green promotion winner and Wrexham midfielder

Have your say

Chesterfield have added a former Forest Green Rovers promotion winner to their ranks.

Sam Wedgbury, who departed Wrexham by mutual consent despite having a contract until summer 2019, has secured a move to the Proact, much closer to his Sheffield home.

The midfielder opted to leave the Red Dragons, for whom he made 41 appearances last season in the National League, for family reasons.

He’s getting married this summer and found the ‘ridiculous’ amount of travelling he was doing too much of a strain.

Wedgbury only signed a new deal with Wrexham in February, but handed back his signing on fee before walking away from the club earlier this week.

A defensive minded midfield player, Wedgbury was part of the Forest Green Rovers side who clinched promotion to the Football League in the season before last.

He counts Macclesfield and Stevenage among his former clubs and began his career as a Sheffield United scholar, albeit never actually making a senior appearance as a Blade.

The 29-year-old has also spent time on loan with Mansfield Town and Altrincham.

Last season Wrexham kept 20 clean sheets in games he played, en route to a 10th-place finish in the division the Spireites now find themselves in.