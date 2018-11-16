Spectacular goal brings teenager closer to Chesterfield first team action

Have your say

A spectacular goal against Sheffield FC in Tuesday’s friendly has helped bring a Chesterfield youngster closer to first team action.

Martin Allen says Jack Holmes, a youth team midfielder, is likely to be on the bench tomorrow for the visit of Havant and Waterlooville.

The teenager was one of the young players who caught Allen’s eye in the midweek friendly at Dronfield.

“Our senior players didn’t play very well, apart from (Joe) Anyon who was superb,” said the manager.

“Our young players, some of them shone and some, in their first proper game of men’s football, you see the difference between men’s football and youth football.

“It’s a big step they’ve got to make.

“For some of them it was a bit of an eye opener.

“A couple of young lads done really well and one of them will probably be sub on Saturday, Jack Holmes.”

Allen brought Holmes, who is yet to feature in senior competitive football, into the first team training session on Thursday.

He and Levi Amantchi could both be among the substitutes for the National League game at the Proact tomorrow.

“Jack scored a brilliant goal the other night, he’s trained with the first team today.

“It was good for me to get a good look at him.

“It should be we’ve got two of our youth team players on the bench on Saturday, which is good.”