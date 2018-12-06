Son of a former Spireite will feature in Sheffield FC squad for his dad’s memorial game against Chesterfield

The son of a former Spireite will be in the Sheffield FC squad to take on Chesterfield in a memorial game for his dad next week.
Kevin Austin sadly passed away last month at just 45, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
In a 20-year career the defender featured for Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Barnsley, Swansea and Chesterfield.
He made over 50 appearances for Town and former team-mates paid emotional tributes to him after he died in November.
Jack Lester Tweeted: “No surprise towards all the kind words and love that people had for Kevin Austin.
“A genuinely lovely man, with a big heart and an even bigger smile. Going to miss him.”
Chesterfield will mark the life of the Trinidad and Tobago international with a friendly against Sheffield FC next Tuesday.
The proceeds will benefit St Luke’s Hospice, at his family’s request.
And Aaron Austin, Kevin’s 16-year-old son, will be in the Sheffield FC squad.
The youngster is on the world’s first club’s Football and Education Scholarship.
Kick-off at the Dronfield ground will be at 7pm.