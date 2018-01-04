Have your say

Jerome Binnom-Williams is confident he can start to get his name on the scoresheet as a Chesterfield player.

The left-back is yet to find the net as a Spireite, having scored at the Proact Stadium for Burton Albion in the past.

That strike, a 90th minute winner, was his one and only goal in professional football to date, having made more than 80 senior appearances since starting out at Crystal Palace.

In some of his early games for Town, having battled back from a four-month layoff with an ankle injury, Binnom-Williams admits spectators might have wanted to see him try his luck in and around the box.

But the 22-year-old explains that a shot hasn’t always been the best option, in his opinion.

And regardless, he believes the goals will come eventually.

“I feel like I can get a few,” said the player signed from Peterborough United in the summer.

“I don’t know when it’s going to come.

“From your angle it might seem like I can shoot sometimes, but from mine I feel like there’s (lots of defenders) trying to block it.

“I feel confident I can get goals, even from set-pieces.

Standing at over 6ft tall, Binnom-Williams says he can join two of his fellow defenders in providing another attacking threat when Chesterfield have corners and free-kicks.

According to him, they all feel the responsibility for goalscoring.

“All around the squad, we all have to chip in,” he said.

“When we have a corner there’s enough bodies and tall guys, me, Evo (Ian Evatt), Hirdy (Sam Hird) – we can get goals.

“We all want to chip in, you can’t leave it to Denno (Kristian Dennis), Joe Rowley, or Jak (McCourt) to score goals.

“We’re quite dangerous from set-pieces, but sometimes I have a 50p head or there’s panic in front of goal, but that composure will come.”