Sky Sports pundit says Spireites should be full of confidence for relegation run-in

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham says Chesterfield should be full of confidence for the relegation run-in after putting Notts County to the sword.

The former Manchester United, Southampton and Stoke player summarised the game for Sky on Sunday and felt Chesterfield were good value for their 3-1 victory.

“I thought they were very impressive, they deserved the victory and didn’t look like a team low on confidence, or a team that were in the midst of a relegation battle, six points adrift,” he said.

“They looked like a team full of confidence going forward, they created a lot of problems for Notts County.

“That was something that must have pleased Jack Lester because Notts County are one of the better teams in the league, it was a great day for them.”

Goals came from Sid Nelson, Zavon Hines and a Kristian Dennis penalty, and while some individual performances caught Higginbotham’s eye, he praised the team’s display on the whole.

“Kellett was very good, he picked up some very intelligent spaces,” said the ex defender.

“I gave him Man of the Match. The way he got in between the Notts midfield and defence and found space in quite a congested area, I thought was very good.

“Obviously (Louis) Reed dictated from deep, switching the play from left to right.

“Robbie Weir protected the centre-backs, with the long balls that were coming in.

“Not straight away, but eventually he was just sitting and protecting them.

“The young centre-half on loan from Millwall, Sid Nelson, was excellent.

“But as a team in general they looked like they knew what was expected of them and rose to the challenge.

“They were full of energy and when Notts got a goal back they got back on the front foot straight away and thoroughly deserved the victory, it wasn’t a fluke.”

With nine huge games left in the League Two season to safe their Football League status, Higginbotham believes Town have done themselves the world of good with Sunday’s win.

“You look at the games they’ve got coming up, they’ve got Port Vale next, it’s in their hands.

“They’re three points adrift with two games in hand.

“The only thing you can ask for at this stage of the season whether you’re at the top or the bottom is that it’s in your hands, you don’t have to rely on anyone else.

“Experienced players coming back from injury will stand them in good stead.

“The confidence I’m sure they’ll have gained from that win against Notts County, given how well Notts are doing, can’t be underestimated.

“They’ll go into these games and should be full of confidence.”