Shwan Jalal welcomes the return to the first team group of Chesterfield’s ‘inseparable’ pair

Chesterfield keeper Shwan Jalal says the return to action of an ‘inseparable’ pair of young Spireites is ‘massive’ for the team.

Defender Laurence Maguire and attacking midfielder Charlie Carter have been rehabbing from their respective surgeries together and look set to make first team comebacks in the very near future.

The pair have been taking part in the pre-game warm-ups at the Proact and were set to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week.

Veteran Jalal is pleased to see them back involved in the senior set-up.

“They’re really good lads, welcoming them back into the group has been great,” he said.

“They’re good mates off the pitch, I think they’re inseparable at the minute.”

The former Bournemouth stopper believes Maguire and Carter will each add something significant to the Chesterfield side once they’re fit and available for selection.

“Loz has great ability on the ball, left footed as well and you don’t get many left sided centre-backs that are comfortable on the ball like that,” he said.”

“Chaz, I played against him last year when he was at Woking, we know what he can bring, we saw that at the start of the season.

“To get another body in the squad who can do different things is massive to us.”

Jalal is also well aware of what one of the new faces in the squad can do and has welcomed his addition.

Scott Boden scored against the stopper last season for Wrexham, albeit in a 4-1 win for Jalal’s Macclesfield side.

“I’ve played against Scott a few times, I know the threat he brings,” said Jalal.

“We’ve got another striker up there capable of putting the ball in the net, as we witnessed when Gateshead beat us quite convincingly.

“Someone coming in there to complement the likes of Tom Denton, Marco.

“You feel like you’ve got something else up there, you’ve got a goalscorer.”

Boden is expected to make his Spireites debut on Saturday at home to one of his former clubs, FC Halifax.

According to Jalal it’ll be another stiff test for Town.

“I think it’s going to be a very tough game, they’ve kept three clean sheets in their last four (league) games.

“They’re hard working.

“Every game in this league is tough, that’s what it is.

“We’ve just got to play our own game and be confident in what we can do.”