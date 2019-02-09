Sheridan remains confident he can keep Chesterfield up but says consistency will be vital

Have your say

John Sheridan remains confident he can keep Chesterfield in the National League this season but says consistency will be vital.

It’s the first time Sheridan has managed outside the Football League and he’s acknowledged that with the drop in division comes a drop in the standards players can hit week in and week out.

But he still believes he can complete his mission.

“Even before I came in I was confident I’d keep them up,” he said.

“I’m still confident.

“Unfortunately where we are, the level we’re at, we’re going to get inconsistency, that’s just part and parcel of the level.

“I expect that.

“If we can show a level of consistency we’ll soon start climbing up the table.”

Today’s visitors to the Proact boast a similar record to the Spireites.

FC Halifax sit five places above Chesterfield having won two more games.

The two clubs boast 29 draws between them.

Sheridan expects a tough game, but he expects a victory.

“Halifax are probably a bit similar to ourselves, they’ve drawn a lot of games in the league, don’t concede many, don’t score many,” he said.

“Whoever we’re playing, when we’re at home I expect us to win the game.

“It’s a tough test.

“They’ve got some good experience in the team, ex League players.

“The teams are very underrated, there’s some very good teams, Barrow showed that.

“We’ve got to believe we’re good enough to beat anyone in the league.”

Sheridan hopes to be able to call upon right-back Brad Barry and forward Marc-Antoine Fortune, who both missed last week’s game with hamstring injuries.

The duo trained on Thursday, were due to train yesterday and were then to be assessed by staff.

The game is likely to come too soon for Charlie Carter and Laurence Maguire, however.

Having rehabbed following respective surgeries, the pair are closing in on a return to competitive action.

“Laurence played all the game (Tuesday’s friendly) and Charlie played 70, 75 minutes,” said Sheridan.

“It’s important we get them right, games under the belt. But they’re both coming along fine.

“Possibly one or two more games in the reserves will see them ready to be involved in the first team.”