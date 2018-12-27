Sheridan, Evatt, Moore, Askey - a look at the names already on lips as Chesterfield begin search for sixth manager since Paul Cook

John Sheridan's name was being whispered around the Proact as a possible replacement for Martin Allen before yesterday's game had even kicked off.

Allen departed the Proact earlier today, along with his management team, following a 4-0 beating at the hands of Solihull Moors.

His 30-game tenure has left the Spireites third from bottom in the National League.

And Town are now seeking a sixth permanent manager since Paul Cook left in May 2015.

Sheridan is an obvious name to be linked with the role, given his knowledge of the club from his previous spell and how high his stock is since a successful spell at Fleetwood Town.

He won League Two with the Spireites in the 2010/11 season and added the Football Trophy the following season, while also suffering relegation from League One.

He was the talk of the Proact lounges yesterday and has won 13 of his 30 games with current club Carlisle, who sit ninth in League Two.

Compensation and the drop into non-league football could be stumbling blocks for such an appointment.

Another manager with an obvious connection to the club is Ian Evatt, who only departed in the summer after a short caretaker stint.

With a relatively small budget at Barrow, Evatt has got them playing attractive football and they're 12th in the division, 12 points ahead of Chesterfield.

He's stated his love for the Spireites on many occasions and was keen to land the job permanently before Allen was appointed.

Ronnie Moore is another who applied the last time there was a vacancy and John Askey is currently out of work, having won this division with Macclesfield Town last season.

Askey moved to Shrewsbury in June but lasted just 21 games with the League One club, winning five before he was sacked.

Chester's joint managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have lost just six of their 24 games in charge since departing Salford in the summer.

They too were interested in the Town job last time round.

Caretaker manager John Pemberton will face the media tomorrow and no doubt will have to answer as to his ambitions regarding the role.

He's 10/1 with bookies, while Bet Victor, surprisingly, have ex Mansfield and Guiseley boss Paul Cox at 2/1.