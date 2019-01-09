Sheridan brings former Sunderland and Leeds United assistant to Chesterfield and says players will love him

Have your say

Chesterfield’s squad will love their new assistant manager, according to John Sheridan.

Sheridan has brought Glynn Snodin to the club as his number two, citing the former Leeds United full-back’s pedigree as the main reason.

Snodin has coached in the Northern Ireland set-up and won promotion as Simon Grayson’s assistant at Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston North End.

He and Grayson worked together again at Sunderland, as seen in a recent Netflix series, and then once more at Bradford City for a short spell.

“He’s just a very, very good assistant manager,” said the new Town boss.

“He’s worked at high levels his whole career and done a really good job wherever he’s been.

“He’s worked a lot with Simon Grayson.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to bits he’s coming in.”

Sheridan says Snodin expects a lot from players, but also has a jovial manner that endears him to people.

“He’ll be a great addition, the players will love him.

“He gets on with people, always got a smile on his face but he’s very good at his job.

“He demands a lot, but also he can be your best friend.”

The new management team take charge for the first time this weekend, when Chesterfield host Bedford Town in the FA Trophy.