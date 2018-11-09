Sheffield United defender’s move to Chesterfield not ‘cut and dried’ as Allen waits for him to prove fitness

Have your say

Martin Allen says Jake Bennett’s loan move from Sheffield United is not ‘cut and dried’ and wants the defender to prove his fitness before he joins the Spireites.

The Blades youngster originally linked up with Chesterfield on 9th October, but within 24 hours was heading back to Bramall Lane having injured his thigh.

Bennett hasn’t been seen at the Proact since, remaining with his parent club for treatment.

Allen gave an update on the situation this week, revealing he was considering other options while waiting for Bennett to return to full fitness.

“He’s still at Sheffield United,” said the Town boss.

“I’m waiting to see him play a full 90 minutes for Sheffield United, at the moment he’s not fully fit.

“We have been looking around.

“That’s not cut and dried, that signing.”

With Drew Talbot out for eight weeks following an operation, Allen has used centre-half Will Evans and central midfielder Jonathan Smith at right-back.

Their performances, out of position, mean he’s in no rush to bring in a new player.

“Will Evans has done very well there, we’ve got a settled back four.

“Smith has also played there and been part of a good, unbeaten run.

“There is also quite a lot of strength in keeping a group together, they can build up an understanding, some team spirit.

“That also goes quite a long way.”