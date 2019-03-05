Scott Boden hits a brace as Chesterfield beat Braintree

Have your say

Scott Boden bagged a brace as Chesterfield got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Braintree Town.

The Spireites bounced back from their weekend defeat at table toppers Wrexham to move seven points clear of the drop zone.

The revival under John Sheridan has seen the club take 16 points out of a possible 24.

Scott Boden and Charlie Carter netted within seven first-half minutes before Luke Allen’s penalty gave the Spireites a scare.

But Boden clinched a fourth win in six late on.

Spireites’ stopper Shwan Jalal was called into action early on to keep out Callum Morton’s drive.

Towering forward Tom Denton saw his header tipped over by Ben Killip.

The Spireites breathed a huge sigh of relief when Iffy Allen’s dipping drive rebounded off the bar.

And they took advantage as Boden converted Denton’s knockdown to give the visitors the lead.

The lead was doubled not long after as Carter bagged his second goal in a week by hammering into the bottom corner from distance.

Kodi Lyons-Foster could only fire wide for the hosts before Denton nodded wide down the other end.

The second-half started slowly before Morton was stretchered off on the hour mark.

Substitute Korrey Henry was felled in the box with Allen making no mistake from 12 yards to half the Spireites’ lead.

Robert Atkinson squandered a decent chance when he volleyed wide with less than 15 minutes left.

Boden put the game to bed with seven minutes left on the clock as he took advantage of a Daniel Matsuzaka mistake to grab his second.

Right at the death the Spireites were denied a fourth with Jerome Binnom-Williams kept out by Killip before Denton’s effort was cleared off the line.

The Spireites are back in action when they host Eastleigh, where they drew earlier in the season, on Saturday.

Braintree: Killip, Eleftheriou, Matsuzaka, Borg, Atkinson, Lyons-Foster, James, Sagaf (Verde, 89), L.Allen, I.Allen (Rowe, 81), Morton (Henry, 59).

Unused subs: Osborne, Richards.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Smith, Chapman, Weir (Maguire, 90+1), Weston (Binnom-Williams, 55), Boden, Carter (Shaw, 71), Denton.

Unused subs: Anyon, Reid.

Referee: Lloyd Wood.