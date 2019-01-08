Rowley uninjured but Pemberton was reluctant to 'tinker with the team too much' for Ebbsfleet clash

Have your say

John Pemberton's reluctance to 'tinker' with the team meant Joe Rowley had to sit out Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet.

The youngster wasn't in the match day squad for the second game running and played just 56 minutes of Pemberton's three-game stint as caretaker boss.

Speaking after his final game in temporary control of the Spireites first team, Pemberton confirmed that the midfielder was not injured.

"I haven't involved him, just because I felt we needed a little bit more," he said.

"Obviously the Solihull game, we were in the land of the giants and I felt we needed the extra header there.

"I didn't want to tinker with the team too much."

Pemberton didn't make wholesale personnel changes while in charge, but he believed his alterations to the style of play were both evident and necessary.

"We've been doing a lot of work on trying to play differently. I think you've seen a difference with how we've played.

"Whether it works or not I think they've needed it.

"The second half (against Ebbsfleet) we played some good football.

"We kept the ball, we didn't go too long.

"Dents is just a magnet for a long ball, but we try not to force that one.

"We tried to get in the right positions before we put those balls in and his goal showed that."

New boss John Sheridan is expected to be unveiled by the Spireites by midweek, with his first game in charge next weekend's FA Trophy game at home to Bedford Town.