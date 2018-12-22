REPORT: Leyton Orient 3-1 Chesterfield FC - O’s end Spireites’ unbeaten run

Chesterfield’s 10-game unbeaten run came to an end as the Martin Allen’s side fell to National League table toppers Leyton Orient 3-1.

Josh Koroma put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute with a slick finish, but the Spireites responded well when Andrew Kiwomya headed in the equalising goal with 11 minutes to go in the first half.

Despite promising chances, Orient was able to seal the win in the second half with goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Macauley Bonne.

The Spireites started the first half well, controlling the ball nicely in Leyton Orient’s half and managing to find areas for Tom Denton to expose, but nothing the striker did found it’s way on target.

The missed opportunities came to haunt Chesterfield when Koroma put the hosts 1-0 up in the ninth minute as the striker burst through on goal with ease, and calmly put the ball under Burton.

Chesterfield responded well to the early setback with some close chances, and in the 34th minute, Kiwomya as a cushioned header from a Lee Shaw cross put the Spireites back on level terms going into the break.

Orient looked fired up to retake the lead in the second half, and in the 62nd minute, the hosts got the decisive third goal as Ekpiteta drilled in a close-range shot from a Jobi McAnuff cross put Leyton 2-1 up.

Bonne sealed the three points for the O’s in the 85th minute from the spot after James Brophy was fouled in the area by Joe Rowley.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ling, Coulson, Ekpiteta, Widdowson; McAnuff, Clay, Lee (Gorman, 78th min), Brohpy (Harrold, 86th min); Koroma, Bonne (Alabi).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Happe.

Chesterfield: Burton; Muggleton (Beestin, 45th min), Hollis, Evans, Binnom-Williams; Shaw, Weston, Smith, Kiwomya (Rowley, 65th min); Amantchi, Denton (Ofoegbu, 74th min).

Unused subs: Anyon, Nelson.

Referee: Adrian Quelch.

Attendance: 4,755 (255 away).